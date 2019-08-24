× Phone service providers, Ohio Attorney General’s Office working to protect customers from illegal robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve telephone service providers have agreed to adopt anti-robocall practices as part of an initiative with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The providers have agreed to help protect customers from illegal robocalls, as well as make it easier for authorities to investigate and prosecute bad actors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday.

“This agreement brings phone service providers on board as critical allies in our fight against illegal robocalls,” Yost said. “By adopting these commonsense business practices, service providers will reinforce our ongoing efforts to crack down on this growing nuisance.”

The phone service providers that joined the initiative are AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon and Windstream.

Under the agreement, they can take the following steps to prevent robocalls:

Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers.

Providing customers with free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools.

Implementing technology to verify that calls are coming from a valid source.

Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic.

The companies have also agreed to assist authorities with ant-robocall enforcement by investigating and taking action against suspicious callers, tracing the origins of illegal robocalls, knowing who their customers are and by requiring companies with which they contract to cooperate and trace back identification.

Phone companies will also stay in close communication with the coalition of 50 attorneys general to ensure that robocall protections develop as technology and scam tactics change.