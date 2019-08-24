PetSmart unveils Halloween collection featuring adorable guinea pig costumes

Halloween may still be two months away, but one retailer is already in the spooky spirit.

PetSmart has unveiled its Halloween collection featuring toys, treats and costumes — specifically costumes for guinea pigs.

Guinea pig owners have multiple dress-up options for their furry friend. The collection features a wide range of classic Halloween looks including a witch, pumpkin, super hero, shark and more.

The super hero costume and witch hat are priced at $3.99, the shark costume at $6.99 and all other costumes at $5.99.

And for those of you who don’t own a rodent, you can still participate in the holiday fun.

Pet Smart says small rabbits, as well as toy-breed dogs, can all fit in these costumes. However, they warn that it’s important the rabbits are calm and that their back feet are not confined in anyway.

Click here to shop PetSmart’s Halloween collection.

