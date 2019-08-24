Mom selling custom t-shirts after son’s first day of school photo goes viral

DALLAS, Texas — One mom has gone viral after sharing a unique back-to-school photo tradition.

Carina Cansino took to Twitter Monday, sharing a photo commemorating her son’s first day of kindergarten.

In the image, Cansino’s son, Gus, is standing in an oversized t-shirt that nearly touches his wrists and ankles. On the front it reads “Class of 2032” and on the back there is a designated space for his handprint taken on every first day of school through 12th grade.

“The concept is that every year on the first day we take a picture of him in it and by his senior year he will fit in the shirt and we’ll get to go through every school year photo and watch his growth,” Cansino wrote on Twitter.

She shared this year’s photos, which feature two of Gus’ handprints, and last year’s photos with FOX 8.

Gus’ 2019 photo has been shared on Twitter more than 34,000 times and liked over 218,000 times.

Cansino has also turned her shirt idea into a business venture. She is now selling custom shirts online so others can start this tradition with their kids, according to her Tweet.

Those interested in a handprint shirt can message Cansino on Twitter or visit her website, here.

Earlier this week FOX 8 spoke with cyber experts about the growing trend of parents posting back-to-school photos on social media. Experts warned to be mindful of the information you post in these photos, as some parents have shared information such as their child’s age, grade and where they go to school.

They say that if you choose to post a photo, keep the personal informational minimal.

Cansino’s handprint shirt may be a good way to document your child’s growth on social media within sharing tons of personal information about them.