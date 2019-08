CLEVELAND, Ohio – Folks are gathering Saturday to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome for the 2019 Buddy Walk.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Buddy Walk in Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel, son Eli, and Natalie Herbick are emceeing the event at the Cleveland Zoo.

The Buddy Walk was created by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995.

