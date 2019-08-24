Former NFL player, wife allegedly killed by 22-year-old son; police track plane ticket purchased in Ohio



LONG PRAIRIE, Minnesota – Authorities in Minnesota were searching Friday for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found dead Wednesday by a friend who went to a home after Bennett hadn’t returned the friend’s texts or calls.

They said the couple’s 22-year-old son, Dylan Bennett, is a suspect and is driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Minnesota license plate with the tag number BCK 487.

“Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said.

A sheriff’s investigator in Todd County filed a complaint in district court accusing Bennett of two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation.

According to ABC news, Authorities say Dylan Bennett first made a large cash withdrawl from his parents’ account at a Long Prairie bank on Monday, according to documents.

Carol Bennett’s debit and credit cards were used in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the probable cause statement said.

“A plane ticket for Dylan Bennett was purchased and used” on Wednesday for flights from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, the document said.

Dylan Bennett met someone in the Columbus area before the flight and gave that person a handgun “to hold for him,” according to the probable cause statement.

Based on a review of phone records, authorities believe that Dylan Bennett was in Mexico, the probable cause statement said.

The Minnesota Vikings, Barry Bennett’s final team in the NFL, tweeted that they were “saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol.”

Bennett played on the defensive line for three teams during his 11-year career in the NFL. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1978. In 1982 he moved to the New York Jets where he played with Mark Gastineau, and in 1988 he played one game with Jets and one with the Vikings.

A Minnesota native, Bennett went to Concordia College.

Long Prairie is about 125 miles northwest of Minneapolis. It has about 3,300 people, according to a Census estimate.