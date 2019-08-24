Disney looking for ‘vacation planning pros’ to join their Disney Parks Moms Panel next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you consider yourself a big time Disney fan, then you may want to consider their latest job opportunity.

Disney is looking for new moms, dads, grandparents and even people without kids to join the Disney Parks Moms Panel for 2020.

According to their website, the panel has become a great resource for guests to plan vacations and get questions answered.

Panelists must be comfortable communicating in written form and have good grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Applications will become available at noon on Thursday, September 5 and round one closes at noon on Thursday, September 12.

For more information, CLICK HERE.