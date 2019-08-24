Cool temps, sunshine for your Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fall-feel! Cooler, drier air continues to invade our area this weekend. High today was 74°, a full half-dozen degrees below our average high here in Cleveland.

It will be uneventful tonight, and lows will be around 50° well inland, mid 50s closer to the lake.

Beautiful weather for the FOX 8 FOXTROT tomorrow morning. We hope to see you there!

Here’s the event schedule:

A little warmer tomorrow, but still comfortable. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on tap. Enjoy! Our next shot at rain is several days away.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

