‘Breaking Bad’ film coming to Netflix this fall

Six years following the show’s finale, Breaking Bad is making a comeback! Netflix confirmed Saturday, with the release of a teaser trailer, that they’re debuting a new film inspired by the hit TV series this fall.

The film is titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and focuses on the next chapter of Jesse Pinkman’s life.

The minute long trailer shows police questioning Skinny Pete about Pinkman’s whereabouts.

“I don’t know what to tell you, I only said, like, 500 times already. I have no idea where he is. Don’t know where he’s headed either. North, south, east, west, Mexico, the moon — I don’t have a clue. But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you,” Skinny Pete says.

According to the film’s log line, the movie follows Pinkman, who is a fugitive, as he runs from his captors, his past and law enforcement.

The film was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The groundbreaking AMC series, which ran for five seasons and won multiple Emmy Awards, ended in 2013.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be available on Netflix October 11.

