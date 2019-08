MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pick-up truck in Erie County.

Troopers responded to Barrett Road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to troopers, the truck was headed west when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

21-year-old Brian Wilkerson of Clyde was killed.

Investigators say he was wearing his seatbelt.

According to a press release, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.