Woman thinks she has water in ear, doctors find venomous brown recluse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman got the surprise of a lifetime after seeing a doctor for “water in her left ear.”

KSHB reports that Susie Torres went to the doctor when the water wouldn’t go away. When a medical assistant examined her, she immediately ran out of the room.

“She…said ‘I’m going to get a couple more people’,” Torres said. “She then said, ‘I think you have an insect in there’.”

Doctors were able to get the “insect” out, and later told her it was a venomous brown recluse spider. Luckily, it didn’t bite her.

“I never thought they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body,” Torres told KSHB.

Torres said she doesn’t know where the spider came from, but she’ll now be cautious when going to bed.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night, because I did not have any ear plugs,” said Torres. “I’m pretty terrified of spiders.”

