Weekend Forecast: Cooler temps, chance of rain early Saturday

CLEVELAND -- Fall-feel! Cooler, drier air is invading our area as we head into the weekend.

Hopkins' official high temperature was 75°F on Friday. That’s about 5 degrees below average.

We’re watching for the potential for a lake-driven shower or two overnight into early Saturday, mainly for those in our northern counties. By the afternoon the small rain chance will diminish.

Our next shot at rain will not be until Wednesday, so enjoy our pleasant dry stretch. We've also got just one little jump to 80°, then we’re back in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

