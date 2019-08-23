Weather: Cool, comfortable and fall-like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prepare yourself for a hint of fall so-to-speak and football weather! A cold front is dragging a Canadian air mass over the Ohio Valley.

Low in the 50s overnight and to start Friday morning will be followed by a cool, comfy afternoon.

Watching the potential for a lake-driven shower Friday night/early Saturday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Another cool down for Labor Day weekend is expected across the central US!

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the Midwest. Quite a difference!

