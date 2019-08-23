‘We just forgot her’: Mom faces charges after leaving baby in car while shopping

PHOENIX, Arizona- A five-month-old baby is recovering after her mother accidentally locked her in the car.

It happened in Phoenix, Arizona back in June on a day temperatures reached 100 degrees.

Stacey Holly told authorities she just forgot her little girl and went inside the store with her other child.

An hour later, she called 9-1-1 when she realized her baby was in the car.

When authorities arrived they said the baby girl was cold from sweating so much. She was breathing and after getting fluids is expected to make a full recovery.

Holly told officers at the scene she can’t believe this happened.

She has been charged with endangerment and reckless child abuse.