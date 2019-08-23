VIDEO: Dirt bike riders traveling wrong way on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- At least four dirt bike riders were caught on camera entering the freeway and riding the wrong way Friday morning.

The incident occurred on I-90 near Fulton Road. The video shows the ATVs heading east in the westbound lanes.

By the time police were called to respond, they were gone.

“It’s frustrating. We live in a lawful society and this lawlessness should not be tolerated,” said Councilman Matt Zone.

Zone represents Ward 15 where this most recent case of dirt bike riders causing chaos occurred.

“They want the adrenaline rush. But they are going to die as a result of this. And equally important, an innocent victim could die as a result of this,” said Zone.

Less than two weeks ago, surveillance cameras captured more than 100 dirt bikes and ATVs parading down West Boulevard in Zone’s ward. No arrests were made.

City policy does not allow Cleveland police officers to pursue off road vehicles in their police cruisers.

“Two weeks ago when they came through our community, many of those individuals didn’t live in the city, in fact some of them were from out of state. We are looking at social media, working with the FBI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” said Zone.

Instead, city leaders say they are studying how to build an off-road track for riders.

Cleveland police encourage anyone who sees ATVs and dirt bikes operating illegally in the city to call them.

