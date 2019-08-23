Three suspects still wanted in Cleveland-to-California drug ring

CLEVELAND– Three of the people indicted in a massive drug operation are still wanted.

Seventeen people are charged in the drug ring that brought large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana from Cleveland to Cleveland, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday. They operated from August 2016 to November 2017.

The Cleveland Division of FBI said these federally-indicted suspects remain on the loose:

Antonn Melton, 37, of Maple Heights

Freddie Murphy, 33, of Cleveland

Darcell Jackson, 32, of Euclid

The following were already apprehended:

Brandon Fletcher, 35, of Warrensville Heights

Edgar Arturo Sanchez, 27, of Paramount, California

Stephon Carter, 34, of Cleveland

Donnie Palmer, 34, of Cleveland Heights

Kevin Philmon, 37, of Cleveland

Wayne Nix, 27, of Warrensville Heights

Robert Hawes, 46, of Bedford

Kevin Williams, 34, of Euclid

Robert Pollard, 29, of Lithonia, Georgia

Eric Armstrong, 58, of South Euclid

Jamill McDonald, 37, of Cleveland Heights

Steven Bouyer, 52, of Cleveland

Lonnie Jordan, 29, of Maple Heights

DeWitt Chisholm, 38, of Warrensville Heights