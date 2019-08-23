Three suspects still wanted in Cleveland-to-California drug ring

CLEVELAND– Three of the people indicted in a massive drug operation are still wanted.
Seventeen people are charged in the drug ring that brought large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana from Cleveland to Cleveland, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday. They operated from August 2016 to November 2017.
The Cleveland Division of FBI said these federally-indicted suspects remain on the loose:
- Antonn Melton, 37, of Maple Heights
- Freddie Murphy, 33, of Cleveland
- Darcell Jackson, 32, of Euclid
The following were already apprehended:
- Brandon Fletcher, 35, of Warrensville Heights
- Edgar Arturo Sanchez, 27, of Paramount, California
- Stephon Carter, 34, of Cleveland
- Donnie Palmer, 34, of Cleveland Heights
- Kevin Philmon, 37, of Cleveland
- Wayne Nix, 27, of Warrensville Heights
- Robert Hawes, 46, of Bedford
- Kevin Williams, 34, of Euclid
- Robert Pollard, 29, of Lithonia, Georgia
- Eric Armstrong, 58, of South Euclid
- Jamill McDonald, 37, of Cleveland Heights
- Steven Bouyer, 52, of Cleveland
- Lonnie Jordan, 29, of Maple Heights
- DeWitt Chisholm, 38, of Warrensville Heights