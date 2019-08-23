× Three children remain hospitalized after East Cleveland police cruiser hits church van

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Three children who were in a church van when it was hit by police cruiser remain in the hospital on Friday.

The crash happened on Hayden Avenue at Holyok Avenue in East Cleveland at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an East Cleveland police car struck the back of the van, sending it off the road and into a brick building.

The officer, the van driver and an adult passenger were taken to hospitals for treatment. The three children, ages 5, 9 and 10, were taken to University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, the state patrol said.

East Cleveland police said the officer was assisting University Circle police with the pursuit of a homicide suspect at the time of the crash.

The van is owned by Bright Star Missionary Church and was being used by the church’s day care.

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation.