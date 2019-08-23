× Serial killer Samuel Little pleads guilty to murders of two Cleveland women

CLEVELAND– Confessed serial killer Samuel Little, whose killing spree spans more than 35 years, pleaded guilty to killing two women in Cleveland on Friday.

Little, who is already serving life sentences in California for three other murders, appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court via Skype. Judge John Russo sentenced the 79-year-old to two consecutive life terms for the deaths of Mary Jo Peyton, 21, and Rose Evans, 32.

Little met Peyton at a bar near East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue in 1984. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, he drove her to an abandoned factory, where he strangled her and threw her body down a stairwell.

Then in 1991, Little offered Evans a ride in the area of East 55th Street and Central Avenue. Prosecutors said he strangled her in his car then hid her body under tires in a vacant lot.

“Samuel Little made a career out of killing vulnerable women. His sinister actions were inflicted upon numerous victims throughout the country,” said prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Friday.

Little was first sentenced to life in prison in California in 2013 for the murders of three women. Five years later, in Texas, he pleaded guilty to a fourth murder.

Investigators in Texas linked Little, who grew up in Lorain, to five killings in Ohio, including three in the Cleveland area. The third victim has not been found or identified. Earlier on Friday, Little was sentenced to life in prison for two Cincinnati murders slayings.

Authorities verified more than half of Little’s 93 suspected murders. The killing spree spans more than a dozen states from 1970 to 2005.

