Serial killer expected to plead guilty to 2 Ohio slayings

CINCINNATI — A serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women is expected to plead guilty to two Ohio slayings.

Samuel Little is scheduled Friday to appear via Skype from California state prison, where he’s serving multiple life sentences.

Court documents show a Hamilton County Judge Melba Marsh will sentence the 80-year-old man after his pleas. A call seeking comment was left for Little’s attorney.

Little is charged with the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

He’s also charged with a second Cincinnati murder. That woman remains unidentified.

A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked Little to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states.

Little claims at least 90 slayings across the country.