Rescued: More than a dozen great danes locked in cages and left to die

LAT LUM KAEO, Thailand — An animal rights group in Thailand rescued 13 emaciated great danes that were left in cages and left to die.

In a post on Facebook that has been shared more than 41,000 times, Watchdog Thailand shared heartbreaking pictures of the dogs that show them severely malnourished.

According to news.au.com, volunteers from the rescue group went to a home in Lat Lum Kaeo on Monday after receiving a call from the owner’s relative after one of the dogs and her two pups died a day earlier from the horrible conditions.

Local media reported the home was being used as a breeding facility by a woman who abandoned operations due to financial issues, news.au.com reported.

The photos caught the attention of the country’s King Rama X. He agreed to adopt all of the dogs and cover the cost of their treatment, Watchdog Thailand said on Facebook.

The woman who had the dogs is expected to face animal cruelty charges. She told vets she planned to raise the dogs and sell them but couldn’t afford to feed or care for them, news.au.com reported.