Police looking for missing 77-year-old Ohio man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Police in Columbus are searching for a 77-year-old man who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say Harold Herrmann left home on foot at around midnight Friday. He has not returned.

Mr. Herrmann is 6′ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan pullover shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Please call 911 if you seen Mr. Herrmann. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

***More missing person investigations***