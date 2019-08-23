Police looking for missing 17-year-old New Philadelphia girl

Kylee Renee Fellows (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who they believe ran away from home last week.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Kylee Renee Fellows, of New Philadelphia, was was last seen in her hometown on Friday, August 16.

She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.  Officials say she may be walking with a limp.

Anyone with information regarding Fellows’ whereabouts should contact the New Philadelphia Police Department at (330) 343-4488.

