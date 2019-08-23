Police arrest man accused of attempting to kidnap teenage girl at Massillon McDonald’s

MASSILLON,Ohio — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl at a Massillon McDonald’s.

According to police, the incident occurred Friday around 3:40 p.m. at the fast food chain’s downtown location.

Tyrone Davis is accused of grabbing the girl and attempting to leave the restaurant with her.  The girl broke away and managed to escape.

Davis fled before police arrived on scene.  He was later located at a bus station and detained.

After further investigation he was placed under arrest and charged with abduction, attempted kidnapping, sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.

He is currently being held at the Stark County Jail.

