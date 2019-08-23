Watch LIVE: Plea expected after woman’s dogs attacked multiple people in Akron

CLEVELAND- A plea is expected in court Friday morning for an Akron woman who faces nearly two dozen charges after three of her dogs went on a rampage in March, mauling four people in two separate attacks.

The three pit bulls were put down and their owner, 58-year-old Diane Yanke, was charged with 21 criminal counts related to the attack on the four residents.

In April, Akron city prosecutors told FOX 8 News it’s the fourth time Yanke’s dogs had been involved in incidents since September.

The charges against Yanke include having vicious dogs, causing serious physical harm and operating a kennel. Other charges include not having her pit bulls properly secured, properly insured or vaccinated.

