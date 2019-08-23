Ohio ‘prophet of God’ pastor allegedly sexually assaults teen to ‘cleanse’ her from being molested

CINCINNATI — An Ohio pastor accused in federal court of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity won’t be released on bond.

A U.S. magistrate in Cincinnati on Thursday ordered Cesar Guerrero Jr. held pending trial. The Liberty Township man is the pastor at Misión Cristiana El Calvario in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville. He’s charged in a federal complaint detailing accusations against him from a 17-year-old girl and another female.

Court documents show Guerrero is accused of telling the 17-year-old she must have sexual relations with him to be cleansed from being molested when she was a child. The documents state the other female says he sexually assaulted her beginning when she was 14. Her current age wasn’t available.

A message seeking comment was left for Guerrero’s attorney.

The pastor, who is considered “a prophet of God as the pastor of his church,” is accused of having the girl perform oral sex on him as he used “bible scripture and prayers to cleanse her,” according to an affidavit.

“He used this information to influence a juvenile into believing that the word of God said that she needed to be cleansed from being molested as a child,” the affidavit says.

Guerrero told the girl to meet him at his office in the church on July 30, and he had her perform oral sex on him as he read scripture and prayer, the affidavit says. He told the girl that “oral sex would free her mouth,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities interviewed Guerrero, and he confessed, the document says.