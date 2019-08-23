Nurses surprise cancer patient with special Backstreet Boys performance after she misses concert

ATLANTA, Ga. — Video showing a group of nurses singing to a cancer patient is going viral for all the right reasons.

Amanda Coley and her sister, Maggie, were looking forward to seeing the Backstreet Boys perform live. But, with Amanda battling Leukemia and undergoing treatment at the hospital, they weren’t able to go as planned.

So Maggie came up with the idea to jam out to their music at the hospital instead.

When the nurses found out about her plan, they decided to help make the surprise even more special. In unison, they came into Amanda’s room dancing and singing along to some of BSB’s biggest hits.

Amanda and Maggie were both overwhelmed by the incredible act of kindness.

“These nurses are fantastic! They will never know the impact they had on my family!” said Maggie.