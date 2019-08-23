× Mother of 3-year-old girl who drowned in neighbor’s pool denied custody of other children

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a neighbor’s pool in Strongsville was denied temporary custody of her other two children.

Jessica Baksi said she left her children at home while she ran to McDonald’s on Aug. 1. Her daughter, 3-year-old Aria Kalinich, slipped out of the house and ran around the neighborhood while witnesses tried to catch her, police said.

Officers searched for about 30 minutes before finding the toddler in a pool on Cook Road, just a few doors down from her house.

Aria was taken to Southwest General Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

On Friday, Baksi appeared before a magistrate for an emergency custody hearing involving her 11-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. She was denied temporary custody and visitation. Baksi is also not permitted to contact her children by phone.

Baski said Aria had autism and a history of getting out of the house.

The girl climbed fences and neighbors said they had seen her wandering the neighborhood alone.

