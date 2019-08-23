Mother calls out New York Giants ‘no lap ticket’ rule after asked to pay full price for infant

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A mom’s social media post has gone viral after she called out an NFL team for allegedly telling her she wasn’t allowed to bring her 3-month-old son to the football game unless she purchased him a seat.

Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee said she and her family went to a New York Giants at MetLife Stadium last Friday and were stopped after presenting their tickets a the gate.

According to her post, she was stopped and forced to purchase a full price ticket for her infant because the team does not offer “lap tickets.”

She argues that her child is an infant therefore he physically cannot sit in a seat. She also adds she is currently breastfeeding and claims the policy is discriminatory.

“I am a breastfeeding mother and live about an hour and a half from the stadium, on an average game day I am away from home for 8 hours not including any pregame or postgame activities,” Zadoyko-Bartee wrote. “Which means if I want to be a Giants fan this season I have to sacrifice time away from my infant and deal with the logistics of having to pump at the game. This policy is discriminatory against mother’s with babies that are exclusively breastfed and dependent on them for nourishment.”

According to MetLife Stadium’s website, it is the Giants’ policy, not the stadium’s, that all children must have a ticket to enter the stadium. The policy states:

“The New York Football Giants policy is that all guests must have a ticket to enter the Stadium. For all other events including New York Jets football games, children up to 34″ inches in height may enter MetLife Stadium free of charge but must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult. Occasionally, for some non-NFL events, another policy will be in place.”

MetLife says kids under 34 inches tall can enter for free at all other events.