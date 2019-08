Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ariel Williams, 15, was staying at Safe Haven Youth Shelter at the time she went missing on July 24.

She was being transported to an appointment and took off running. She was last seen wearing a shower cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

