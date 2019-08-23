× ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot starring Hilary Duff coming to Disney+

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Attention Lizzie McGuire fans: This is what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff confirmed during Disney’s D23 Expo Friday that she’ll be returning to her role as Lizzie in the show’s upcoming reboot set to stream on Disney+, according to ET.

The new Lizzie McGuire series follows Lizzie as a 30 year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.

“Just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and grew up with her, Lizzie also grew up,” Duff is quoted saying. “She is older, she is wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting. She has her dream job. She has the perfect life right now.”

ET adds that while Lizzie is an adult, she still will have 13-year-old Lizzie “blabbering around in her head.”

The show’s original creator, Terri Minsky, is set to executive produce the reboot. It is currently unclear whether the show’s other lead cast members Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine will return.

Not production dates were provided and it is unknown when the new series will launch of Disney+.

The original series ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004 and concluded with a for-theaters film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

After the D23 presentation, Duff took to Instagram to share the exciting news: