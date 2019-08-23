August 23, 2019 Road Trip: Calvert County, Maryland

Maryland Office of Tourism
www.visitmaryland.org

Calvert County Tourism
www.choosecalvert.com

Abner’s Crab House
3748 Harbor Rd
Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
410.257.3689
www.abnerscrabhouse.net

Calvert Cliffs State Park
10540 H. G. Trueman Road
Lusby, Maryland​​
​443.975.4360​​
https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/calvertcliffs.aspx

Calvert Marine Museum
14200 Solomons Island Road
Solomons, Maryland 20688
410.326.2042
www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center
13470 Dowell Rd
Solomons, MD 20629
410.326.4640
www.annmariegarden.org

Cove Point Lighthouse
3500 Lighthouse Blvd
Lusby, MD 20657
410.326.2042
www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/200/Cove-Point-Lighthouse

Hook & Vine
4114 7th St
North Beach, MD 20714
443.964.5488
https://hookandvine.com

Sunrise Garden
8934 Bay Ave
North Beach, MD 20714
www.northbeachmd.org/welcome-north-beach/pages/sunrise-garden

Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum
4155 Mears Ave
Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
410.257.3892
https://chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com

Chesapeake Beach Water Park
4079 Gordon Stinnett Ave
Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
410.257.1404
https://chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com

