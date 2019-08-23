I-TEAM: Video shows police finding gun at Hopkins Airport in unusual way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained police video depicting the unusual way officers found a loaded gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Officials found a loaded handgun on the windshield of a pick-up truck in a public parking lot outside the terminal.

Video shows police walking through Hopkins' Orange Parking Lot at Hopkins after a traveler had told them he saw a gun on the outside of a vehicle. As officers approach the pick-up truck, they found the handgun between the windshield and the hood with no one around.

“Sure enough, it was a handgun," one officer is heard saying on his radio. He's then seen unloading the weapon.

Police looked over that truck and ran some checks. They found the owner of that pick-up had a registered handgun, but not the weapon found on the vehicle's windshield.

Now, weeks later, investigators say they still don’t know the story behind the gun found far from any checkpoint.

Of course, most guns are seized at security checkpoints inside the terminal.

So why would anyone leave a gun outside an airport? How did it get there? That is still not immediately clear.

The Transportation Security Administration says, for all of last year at Hopkins airport, TSA agents and police found 23 guns. For 2019, as of this week, officials found 14 guns.