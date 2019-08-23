I-Team: Burglars hit home of officer arrested for trying to kidnap 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned burglars took weapons and computer equipment from the home of an officer arrested earlier this week for trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

Patrol Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested Tuesday by the Euclid Police Department and his home was broken into Thursday, according to a Cleveland police report.

According to the report, neighbors notified police that someone was in the home around 10 Thursday morning.

When police arrived no one was there. The report states items that were taken include guns, ammunition, knives, a computer hard drive and flash drive, a cell phone and a computer tablet.

A duffle bag was found not far from the home that contained some of the items, the report states.

The officer has been in jail since his arrest.

Nhiwatiwa was arrested on several charges including criminal child enticement, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity, public indecency, endangering children, assault and attempted interference with custody.

He is due in court Monday.

Sources close to the investigation say the burglary at Nhiwatiwa’s home just 48 hours after his arrest adds to the mystery surrounding this unusual case.

