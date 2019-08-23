× ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington accepts secret Marvel role

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Entertainment Weekly.

Harington, who has received multiple award nominations for his work as Jon Snow, reportedly accepted a “secret role” within the MCU.

The role is expected to be announced to the public Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo.

However, Harington is not the only GOT member to join the MCU, EW reports.

In July Marvel announced that Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark on GOT, has accepted the role of Icarus in The Eternals. And, Peter Dinklage, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister, appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as the weaponsmith who forge Thor’s battle axe.