Fox Recipe Box: Garlic Scampi Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Cleveland Garlic Festival showcases all kinds of garlic recipes and Chef Anthony Scolaro from One Eleven Bistro in Medina shared one of his favorite garlic recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. The Cleveland Garlic Festival benefits North Union Farmers Market, a non-profit whose mission is to promote healthy food and farmers and operates weekly markets throughout the year all over the community.

Garlic Scampi Pasta

5oz Buccatini pasta

3 cloves garlic minced

pinch of minced preserved lemon

pinch of chili flake

1 tsp minced shallot

1 tsp chopped parsley

1 oz lemon juice

1 tsp chopped chive

3/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup shrimp stock

6tbs cold butter

6oz of scampi or shrimp

grated local Romano cheese

Cook pasta as directed, while while it’s cooking saute the garlic, chili, shallot, and preserved lemon with the scampi for a few minutes until aromatic and the shallot and garlic are cooked.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine and add the shrimp stock and the lemon juice to reduce by 3/4. Be sure to rotate the scampi while reducing.

Strain the pasta and reserve about a 1/4 cup of the pasta water to add.

Add the pasta, cold butter and herb and toss so the butter melts and emulisfies to make the sauce.

Top with the cheese to garnish.