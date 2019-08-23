First-ever ‘Moana’ attraction coming to Disney’s Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is opening a new attraction inspired by the 2016 film Moana.

The new attraction, called the “Journey of Water,” is headed to Walt Disney World’s Epcot park.

It will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting, according to an announcement from Disney Parks.

Disney says this attraction is the first-ever experience based on the animated hit film.

It is also the final component of the re-imagined Epcot park. Walt Disney World News Today reports that the “Journey of Water” is a trail that leads towards “The Seas with Nemo and Friends” pavilion. The Moana-inspired trail will be home to numerous water features and will also be a child-friendly experience.

Disney says more details about the attraction will be unveiled at “D23 Expo 2019.”

