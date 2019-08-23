Crime Stoppers doubles reward in death of woman killed while walking dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The tip reward has been doubled in the case of a woman who was murdered while walking her dog in Cleveland earlier this year.

Sheila Wallace, 58, was walking in McGowan Park on Cleveland’s west side around 7 p.m. January 17. A short time later her body was found in the park with her dog still by her side.

Cleveland police said she was shot three times — once in the head and twice in the chest. No arrests have been made.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers raised the cash reward to $5,000 for information leading to the indictment of any suspects involved in the murder.

Tips remain anonymous.

