Court rules that Idaho must provide gender confirmation surgery for transgender inmate

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho has been ordered by an appeals court to provide gender confirmation surgery to inmate Adree Edmo.

According to Boise State Public Radio, the panel of judges agreed with a federal judge that it’s medically necessary and not doing so would violate the eighth amendment.

Edmo, who is transgender and identifies as a woman, is currently serving out her sentence at a men’s prison. She was convicted for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy when she was 22.

The news outlet reports that Edmo suffers from gender dysphoria, which experts say can cause a person severe distress.

She has twice attempted self-castration while behind bars.

Governor of Idaho Brad Little plans to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court and expressed his opposition in a statement.

“The hardworking taxpayers of Idaho should not be forced to pay for a convicted sex offender’s gender reassignment surgery when it is contrary to the medical opinions of the treating physician and multiple mental health professionals,” he wrote.

The procedure could cost anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000.