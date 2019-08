Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Don Drumm as one of Cleveland's Own.

Drumm, who is an artist, opened his Akron studio in 1971 becoming a fixture in the Rubber City.

Drumm pioneered the use of the cast aluminum as an artistic-medium.

His studio now covers eight buildings, providing gallery-space for more than 500 artists.

**Click here to nominate a person or place to be one of Cleveland's Own**