Cleveland RTA to reopen Red Line from airport to Tower City Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio-The Greater Cleveland RTA announced Friday the reopening of its Red Line from the airport to Tower City beginning Monday, August 26.

The Red Line has been closed between the airport and the West Blvd. station since May 30 due to the need for repairs on a retaining wall on the Red Line’s west side.

RTA said 75 steel beam frames were installed to stabilize about 300 feet of the retaining wall.

Final safety checks and testing will be done this weekend in order to restore service beginning Monday morning.

“It was not an easy decision to close our rail line because of the inconvenience to our riders, but we had to put the safety of our customers first,” said RTA’s Interim CEO and General Manager, Floun’say Caver. “We want to thank our riders for their patience, and we look forward to serving them again with the service they’ve come to depend on every day and for special events.”

