× Cleveland Browns take on Tampa Bay in starters’ final dress rehearsal before regular season begins

TAMPA, Fla. – It’s ‘”dress rehearsal” time for the Cleveland Browns as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third preseason game.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland’s starters are expected to play for a portion of Friday night’s game, but how long has yet to be determined.

Not all of the starters are expected to play. For example, wife receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could sit out of the contest to rest his ailing hip.

There are a lot of great story lines to follow in tonight’s preseason game.

We should get a look at the first team defensive line for the first time this season in a game-like atmosphere. That line includes Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.

The right guard position is still up for grabs, however Eric Kush is trying to nail down that position.

And of course we’re wondering what will happen with the kicking competition as both Austin Seibert and Greg Joseph have been shaky during training camp.

“I just want to see consistency on how we compete, that is all,” Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said ahead of Friday’s competition. “Sometimes you can’t dictate the scoreboard, but you can definitely dictate how you compete, how you prepare and how you approach the game. Those are the things I want to judge, not necessarily the scoreboard.”

The Browns starters are not expected to play at all next Thursday against the Detroit Lions, so Friday night will be the final tune-up before opening day in September.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.