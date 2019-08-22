Weather: Morning showers, then breaks with rain to the south

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next chance for more widespread rain comes our way early Thursday shortly before sunrise through the morning. Here is the future radar showing the development:

The afternoon will be drier with a steady drop in humidity.

It’ll be a hint of fall so-to-speak. Football weather!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Another cool down for Labor Day weekend across the central US!

With the 91° high Sunday, that brings our seasonal total to 13 – 90°+ days. Here’s a graph showing a comparison to years past. We’re pretty much on par with where we were the last two years.

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the Midwest. Quite a difference!

