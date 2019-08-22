Video: Suspects tied up employee in Akron robbery

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to identify the two suspects who robbed a T-Mobile store.

It happened on Aug. 18 at the location on South Arlington Street.

Akron police said the suspects tied up and employee and forced him to open the safe. Surveillance video shows one person holding a gun to the victim’s head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Irvine at 330-375-2463, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

If see, do not approach the suspects. Immediately call 911. Police said the individuals are considered armed and dangerous.