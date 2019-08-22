× TSA reminding citizens to obtain ‘REAL ID’ by October 2020 for domestic air travel

CLEVELAND — The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that agents have begun issuing verbal reminders to travelers with non-compliant licenses ahead of the upcoming REAL ID requirement.

Beginning on October 1, 2020, every traveler must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license state-issued enhanced driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the United States.

People who are unable to verify their identity will not be permitted to enter the TSA checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly.

TSA has displayed signs alerting travelers about the upcoming REAL ID requirement at all airports since April.

“The security requirements of the REAL ID Act are an important step in enhancing commercial aviation security,” TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said in a press release. “REAL ID implementation is a little more than a year away – now is the time to prepare.”

The REAL ID licenses are usually marked by a star on the top of the card. The TSA says the REAL ID Act complies with the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

The TSA stresses that the new compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a valid passport, federal government PIV card or U.S. military ID, will be mandatory, beginning on October 1, 2020.

For more information about flying with a REAL ID, click here.

The Ohio BMV has information on its website on exactly what you need in order to obtain a compliant license.

According to the BMV, obtaining a compliant card requires more identity documents than the Standard Card. You will need to provide documents to prove the following:

full legal name

date of birth

social security number

proof of Ohio residency

proof of legal presence

***CLICK HERE for a list of acceptable documents***