Tickets on sale for ‘Boo at the Zoo’ at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND– Tickets are now on sale for “Boo at the Zoo,” the family-friendly Halloween event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The celebration runs Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Oct. 11 to Oct. 27. General admission is $16 at the zoo box office and $13 online. Children under 2 are free.

“Boo at the Zoo” features trick-or-treating, a hay maze and access to the 4-D theater showing “The Wizard of Oz.”

While “Boo at the Zoo” is in its 30th year, there is a new festive event: “Brew at the Zoo.”

On Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., adults can enjoy craft beer and live music. Tickets are $50 per person through Sept. 30 and $55 per person from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9.

