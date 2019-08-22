× Show Info: August 22, 2019

The happiest hour in Cleveland

See what’s on the Happy Hour menu at Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar.

Comedian Chris Porter

August 21-24

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

America’s favorite snack

Local culinary expert, Jesse Blakely, gives his take on chicken wings.

Unique creations

Check out the pieces of art made from wood at Imaginations Creations.

Pizza & ice cream

Village Point Market

4 W Main St.

Hayesville, Ohio 44838

www.facebook.com/villagepoint1

Ukrainian Festival

St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral

August 24 & 25

5720 State Road, Parma

www.StJosaphatCathedral.com

FREE admission and parking!

Northeastern Roofing Systems

www.NortheasternRoofingSupplies.com