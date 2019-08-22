Show Info: August 22, 2019

The happiest hour in Cleveland 
See what’s on the Happy Hour menu at Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar.

Comedian Chris Porter
August 21-24
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

America’s favorite snack 
Local culinary expert, Jesse Blakely, gives his take on chicken wings.

Unique creations
Check out the pieces of art made from wood at Imaginations Creations.

Pizza & ice cream
Village Point Market
4 W Main St.
Hayesville, Ohio 44838
www.facebook.com/villagepoint1

Ukrainian Festival
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
August 24 & 25
5720 State Road, Parma
www.StJosaphatCathedral.com
FREE admission and parking!

Northeastern Roofing Systems 
www.NortheasternRoofingSupplies.com

