Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East explain why they don’t want to know baby’s gender

If you spend any time on social media, you know gender reveals are all the rage.

Many expectant parents do elaborate photo shoots or video tape some sort of stunt that ends with something turning blue or pink to reveal if they’re having a boy or a girl.

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her football player husband, Andrew East, thought they wanted to know the gender of their first child, too. But something changed.

In a new video posted to their YouTube page, the East Family explained why they decided to wait.

The couple said they had the gender test at ten weeks and had the results sent to a friend. But as they discussed how they would reveal the gender to their family, friends, and followers, Andrew had a change of heart.

“‘I don’t want to find out. I don’t want to find out. I don’t want to find’,” Shawn said of her husband’s decision to wait.

For weeks, the couple said they argued about whether to find out or not.

It wasn’t until Andrew shared a story about one of his close friends who had twins that Shawn was convinced.

“They had twins and they didn’t find out the gender,” Shawn explained.

She explained how special it was for Andrew’s friend to go into the hospital lobby and share the genders and names of their babies with family.

The friend shared a video of that moment with them.

“You could just see, it’s the moment where the father really gets to…,” Shawn said.

“Partake in the pregnancy,” Andrew finished her sentence.

“For nine months it’s only pretty much the woman,” Shawn said. “I get to feel the baby kick and I live with the baby for nine months.”

“As he was telling us the story, he’s showing us the video, as we’re watching the video in which he’s crying, he’s crying telling the story,” Andrew said. “I was like ‘I want that. I want that’.”

“My perspective is this, it’s just nine months you’re waiting and then you’re with it the rest of it’s life,” Andrew said. “You can delay. You can delay that a little bit.”

Andrew explained that his friends who didn’t find out the gender described finding out at birth, “The best moment of my life.”

“They were like way more excited about it than the people who did find out,” he said.

The couple said they are due in October. They had previously chronicled their struggles with a miscarriage.