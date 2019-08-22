San Francisco to do away with terms like ‘convict’, will instead call them ‘formerly incarcerated person’

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — If you’ve committed a crime and served time behind bars, you’ll no longer be classified as a “convict” in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, those types of labels are being replaced with new ones approved by the Board of Supervisors.

They recently passed a resolution containing “person first” language guidelines that all agencies and departments are urged to used.

For example, an offender will now be called a “formerly incarcerated person”, “justice-involved person”, or “returning resident.”

A juvenile delinquent will go by “young person with justice system involvement” or a “young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.”

“We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done,” Supervisor Matt Haney told the paper.

The resolution states that training and ongoing support will be needed to “implement this shift in culture.”

Read resolution here.