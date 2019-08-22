Registered sex offender accused of inappropriately touching girl who was fundraising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- Police arrested a registered sex offender on several charges in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl, who knocked on his door while collecting money for an organization.

Darius Knight, 30, is charged with gross sexual imposition, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

The incident happened this weekend.

"This young girl was out fundraising when she knocked on the door of his home," said Sandusky Police Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

Police reports stated Knight told the girl to come inside and then he locked the door. He is accused of improperly touching her.

Knight was arrested Wednesday. Knight denied the allegations and insisted he did nothing wrong.

He is being held in the Erie County jail.

This is not the first time Knight has been arrested. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 on an attempted rape charge. He is still on parole for that case.

Police want to remind parents if children are going to go door to door for fundraising, make sure they don't go alone.

"What I tell parents is go with your child or make sure they go with a buddy," Youskievicz said.

Parents can also go online to check if any sex offenders live in their area.

"It's always a good idea to check," said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

Knight is expected in court soon to face the charges.