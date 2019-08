Pumpkin spice season is just around the corner. Many of your favorite chains are bringing the seasonal flavor back to their menus next week — and Dairy Queen is no exception.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard returns to menus Monday at participating DQ locations nationwide.

The fall inspired treat features real pumpkin pie pieces mixed in vanilla soft serve and crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

This more than 25 year seasonal favorite will be available for a limited time only.

