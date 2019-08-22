Previously-indicted corrections officer now accused of extortion, intimidation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cuyahoga County corrections officer who was already indicted for alleged abuse at the jail is facing new charges.

Idris-Farid Clark was arrested on Thursday on two counts of extortion and one count of intimidation for crimes that happened on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Details about the new allegations were not immediately available.

In April, Clark was indicted for an incident that happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail on July 16, 2018. The attorney general's office said he sprayed pepper foam at an inmate while she was in a restraint chair. It was caught on video.

Clark was charged with felonious assault, assault, interfering with a civil rights and unlawful restraint. Fellow corrections officer, Robert P. Marsh, was also indicted for his role in the offense.